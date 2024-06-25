Pueblo County Republican HQ window damaged by “projectile”

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said Tuesday that they received a report on Monday, 6/24, about criminal mischief and property damage at the Pueblo County Republican Party Headquarters on Main Street in Pueblo.

According to the PPD, the report they received indicated that a window at the HQ was damaged by "some type of projectile." However, the PPD added that no projectile was reported to be found at the scene. The damage occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on Friday, 6/21, and 11 a.m. on Saturday, 6/22, police said.

Stephen Varela, one of the Congressional District 3 candidates called the damage a "bullet hole," but the PPD did not use that language. Varela's election watch party was scheduled to be held at the location but has since been moved.