Pikes Peak Library to host free financial planning courses for El Paso County residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – It's important to understand how to make smart financial decisions – but financing can be difficult. This summer, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is here to help.

PPLD will be offering free financial planning classes for any El Paso County residents interested in learning from professionals about financial decision-making.

PPLD says their decision to host the courses came directly from community members' requests.

According to PPLD, many of these classes will be taught by financial professionals from nonprofit organizations. Attendees will have the chance to talk with presenters and PPLD staff after these courses to get the answers to any questions they may have.

Upcoming classes include:

Estate Planning Basics – Tuesday, July 9

Financial Basics II – Friday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 30

Budgeting Basics – Tuesday, July 23

In August, the library will also offer a four-part Medicare class series to help community members understand the system more thoroughly, with a different topic covered weekly.