Officials provide update on Oak Ridge fire burning in Beulah, over 400 acres 0% contained

Oak Ridge Fire Facebook
By
Published 2:59 PM

BEULAH, Colo. (KRDO) - Crews continue to fight the Oak Rodge Fire that is burning in Beulah.

As of June 25, officials say that the fire is 495 acres and is zero percent contained.

Middle Creek Canyon Road is under a mandatory evacuation order, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). Vine Mesa, Cascade Ave, Pine Ave and, Beulah Highlands Rd are under a pre-evaluation order.

For information on resources available for those evacuated, click here.

Officials provided an update at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. It can be watched below.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13

