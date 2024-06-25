Group claims responsibility for vandalism of Asheville committee members’ vehicles

By Marisa Sardonia

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An anonymous person or group is claiming responsibility for two recent acts of vandalism against volunteers serving on committees for Asheville’s Business Improvement District.

A post on a site called “Abolition Media” references the vandalism on June 6 and June 16, which included slashed tires and spray-painted anarchist symbols. The words “NO BID” were also painted on one of the vehicles, which voiced opposition to the approved Business Improvement District.

Mayor Esther Manheimer has condemned the vandalism.

