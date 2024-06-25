CSPD: Missing at-risk teen last seen walking downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for assistance in locating a missing at-risk teen.

According to CSPD, 14-year-old Pheonix Gragg was last seen Tuesday walking in the area of N. Tejon and Kiowa, in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Pheonix is a White male with blonde hair and stands 5' tall. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a black t-shirt with watermelon imprints, green shoes, with a black and blue Paw Patrol drawstring bag, and an Ohio water bottle.

If you have seen Pheonix, or know of his whereabouts, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.