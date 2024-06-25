Businesses evacuated due to gas Leak on North Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Fire Department (FFD) is asking the public to avoid the area of North Santa Fe Avenue as crews respond to a gas leak.

FFD tells KRDO13 that Black Hills Energy was working in the area when they noticed a leaking gas line. As a precaution, four businesses have been evacuated, and the nearby Fountain Middle School is on a shelter-in-place.

Currently, both northbound and southbound Santa Fe are shut down from W. Alabama Ave to Dale St, as crews work to contain the leak safely.

A detour is in place at Alabama Avenue and Mount View Lane.