Businesses evacuated due to gas Leak on North Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain

Published 12:04 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Fire Department (FFD) is asking the public to avoid the area of North Santa Fe Avenue as crews respond to a gas leak.

FFD tells KRDO13 that Black Hills Energy was working in the area when they noticed a leaking gas line. As a precaution, four businesses have been evacuated, and the nearby Fountain Middle School is on a shelter-in-place.

Currently, both northbound and southbound Santa Fe are shut down from W. Alabama Ave to Dale St, as crews work to contain the leak safely.

A detour is in place at Alabama Avenue and Mount View Lane.

Sam Page

Sam Page is the Assignment Manager for KRDO13

You can connect with Sam by emailing him or on Twitter / Instagram

