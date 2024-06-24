U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum to unveil new Paris-themed exhibit ahead of 2024 games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is unveiling its latest exhibit, "Return to Paris: 1924 | 2024," on June 28, 2024. The exhibit commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the Paris 1924 Games while looking ahead to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Olympic officials say the city of Paris has long been synonymous with the Olympic Games. In 1924, they introduced many elements that have become staples of the event, such as the Athlete Village and the Closing Ceremony. The "Return to Paris" exhibit will highlight these historical contributions and more. Guests will have opportunity to explore the evolution of the Games through a detailed comparison of the 1924 and 2024 medals.

Among the artifacts on display are a White House telegram sent from President Calvin Coolidge announcing Team USA's departure from Paris via the S.S. America and a copy of the Paris Times from July 8, 1924, celebrating the American victory in hurdles. These historical items provide a tangible connection to the past and highlight the legacy of the Olympic Games.



Beyond the historical elements, the exhibit will share Olympic stories of perseverance and triumph. Visitors can gain insight into the journeys of athletes, including those that led to Team USA gold. These narratives not only celebrate past achievements but also serve to motivate future generations by showcasing the grit and determination required to reach the pinnacle of athletic success.



The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is dedicated to preserving and promoting the stories of America's Olympians and Paralympians. As the summer of 2024 approaches and the world eagerly anticipates the Paris Games, the museum invites guests from all over the world to immerse themselves in the legacy of these remarkable athletes.



In conjunction with the "Return to Paris: 1924 | 2024" exhibit, the museum has launched a special giving campaign. For just $24, supporters can make a significant impact by helping document and share the stories of Team USA athletes as they compete in Paris. Donations will also enhance exhibits and programs that educate and inspire visitors about the values and achievements of Team USA. This support is crucial in allowing the museum to continue its mission of celebrating the spirit of Team USA and inspiring guests to pursue their own dreams.



To contribute and help bring the experiences and triumphs of our athletes to life, visit USOPM's website and make your $24 donation today.



