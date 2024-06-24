“Moonlight on the Mountain” returns to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A popular 21+ after-hours event is returning to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The best part? All proceeds go towards maintaining the animals you'll get to see – and even feed.

"Moonlight on the Mountain" will be on Thursday, June 27, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and it's exclusively for adults ages 21 and up. Attendants must have their IDs present.

Advance general admission tickets are priced at $79.75 per person. The zoo will also sell day-of tickets for $89.75, if they are not yet sold out. VIP tickets are already sold out.

A general admission ticket includes:

A complimentary souvenir sampling cup and spork

An all-inclusive beverage sampling from regional breweries, wineries, distilleries, and non-alcoholic beverage purveyors

All-inclusive food sampling from regional restaurants

Live musical entertainment throughout the Zoo

You can purchase tickets at the link here.

Most animal exhibits in the park will be open from 6 to 8 p.m., with all exhibits closing at 8. Visitors can see their favorite animals after hours and even feed the zoo's giraffe herd.

The Sky Ride will be operating during the event until 7:30 p.m., and you can score a ride for $5 per person at the Sky Ride cashier booth.

For a full list of the vendors and bands at this year's event, click here.