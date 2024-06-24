Meet the NFL and XFL players coming to Colorado Springs’ Pro Football Camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Athletes from the National Football League as well as the Extreme Football League, XFL, are set to kick off this year's Pro Football Camp at John Venezia Park in Colorado Springs.

From June 24 to June 26, 2024, kids ages 7 to 14 are eligible to receive coaching from active and former football players. Participating athletes include Colorado Springs native and current Tennessee Titans linebacker JoJo Domann, as well as Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen, among many more.

Pro Football Camp has operated in the Colorado Springs area for the past 18 years, providing instructional opportunities for kids looking to improve their football skills.

Pro Football Camp 2024 details:

June 24 - 26

Athletes ages 7 - 14

John Venezia Community Park

3555 Briargate Parkway

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Parents with kids who want to attend can register online via Pro Football Camp's website.

Meet the athletes:

Matt Henningsen, Denver Broncos, defensive end:

Played defensive end in college for Wisconsin. Drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, he is a starter and a major contributor on defense.

JoJo Domann, Linebacker, Tennessee Titans:

Played linebacker in college for the Nebraska Cornhuskers where he was AP-All-American and Reese’s Senior Bowl’s Linebacker MVP. As a rookie, he played linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts scoring a Special Teams touchdown his rookie season. He currently plays for the Tennessee Titans.

Jordan Bernstein, Safety, Washington Redskins:

Safety, played college football with the Iowa Hawkeyes and then the Washington Redskins. Now he is an athletic trainer here in Colorado Springs running Ground Up Sports Performance, which helps athletes to develop their athleticism.

Paul Browning, Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns/Carolina Panthers

Played wide receiver for Widefield High School and CSU-Pueblo where he won an NCAA National Championship He then played wide receiver in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. He runs Lionheart PBRA WR Training, where he helps wide receivers hone their skills and elevate their game to the next level.

Steve Cluley, Quarterback, Frankfurt Galaxy

Is a former D1 quarterback who played for William & Mary College where he finished in the top 10 for every passing stat in school history. He later played quarterback for the Frankfurt Galaxy in Germany. He is now the Director of the NFL Draft Prep Program for Kula Sports Performance in Centennial, Colorado.

Brian Folkerts, Center, Carolina Panthers/Los Angeles Rams

Played center in college at the University of Washburn. He then played center for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. His 11-year pro-playing career closed as an XFL Champion with the Arlington Renegades in 2023. He is now a Tight end & Tackles coach for Northern Iowa.

Leo Goeas, Offensive Tackle, San Diego Chargers/St. Louis & Los Angeles Rams/Baltimore Ravens

Played offensive line in college for the University of Hawaii. Drafted in the 1990 NFL Draft, he played offensive line for the San Diego Chargers where he made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team. He played seven years in the NFL including with the St. Louis & Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens.

Nic Harris, Linebacker, Buffalo Bills/Carolina Panthers

Played linebacker for the Oklahoma Sooners making First Team All-Big 12 twice before moving on to the NFL where he played linebacker for the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers.

Jonathan Himebauch, Offensive Lineman, Arizona Cardinals/Kansas City Chiefs

Played offensive line and was co-captain of his USC Trojans. His five-year pro career included the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a 2x XFL Champion first in 2001 when he played offensive line with the Los Angeles Xtreme and he is currently the Arlington Renegades offensive line coach where he won a Championship in 2023.

Paul Hubbard, Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns/Buffalo Bills

Played wide receiver for the Wisconsin Badgers. Then he played wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. He now protects the community of Colorado Springs where he is a police officer.

Cam Jurgens, Center, Philadelphia Eagles

Played center for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, he now plays center for the eagles.

Joe Parker, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans

Played wide receiver for Cherry Creek High School where they won a 5A State Championship! He played college ball at Wyoming and then transferred to Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he teamed up with Nick Tiano, QB, for a winning season. He then played wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans. He currently lives in south Denver and runs The KNGDM, a sports performance training experience.

Joe Schobert, Linebacker, Cleveland Browns/Jacksonville Jaguars/Pittsburgh Steelers/Denver Broncos/Tennessee Titans

Pro Bowler Joe Schobert played linebacker for Wisconsin Badgers where he won the Jack Lambert Trophy in 2015 after proving himself to be the nation's best linebacker! He was drafted in the 4th round and played for the Cleveland Browns, then played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, and Tennessee Titans. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 while with the Cleveland Browns.

Hunter Sharp, Wide Receiver, New York Giants/Cincinnati Bengals/Denver Broncos

Played wide receiver in college for Utah State. In the NFL he played wide receiver for the NY Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos. He now runs Global Stars Academy helping young players be the best athletes they can.

Nick Tiano, Quarterback, Houston Texans

Played Quarterback at Mississippi State and Tennessee-Chattanooga. He played quarterback with the Houston Texans in 2020. He played QB for the St. Louis BattleHawks last year. He now helps young QBs reach their potential through Complete QB in Chattanooga, TN.

Anthony Trucks, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers

Played linebacker at the University of Oregon before moving up to the NFL where he continued playing linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Anthony also was a 3 times finalist for American Ninja Warrior. He is now an international speaker, author, and transformative coach helping others through Identity Shift Coaching.

Eric Warfield, Cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs

Was a cornerback in college for the Nebraska Cornhuskers where he was a 3x National Champion in 1994,1995, and 1997. He was drafted in the seventh round to the Kansas City Chiefs to play cornerback where he racked up an impressive 20 interceptions over 8 years in the NFL.

Sterling Weatherford, Linebacker, Indianapolis Colts/Chicago Bears

Played linebacker at the University of Miami Ohio where they won the Mac Championship, and he was named to the All-Mac Defensive Team. He initially played linebacker with the Indianapolis Colts where he became good buddies with JoJo Domann. He then played linebacker for the Chicago Bears.

Ifeadi Odenigbo, Defensive End, Minnesota Vikings/New York Jets

Played defensive lineman in college for Northwestern before getting drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He is currently on the New York Jets after 7 years of NFL experience. In 2018 he got a sack on Philip Rivers that he scooped up and ran 56 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Bree Quintana, Running Back/Middle Linebacker, Denver Rush

She is a two-way player playing Running Back and Middle Linebacker. She is a Colorado Springs native who broke barriers in 2005 when trying out for her high school football team. She then went on to join a semi-professional women's football team in 2010 where she proved her skills, later moving up to play at the professional level in the Legends Football League (now the X League). She is now a proud member of the Denver Rush.

All images courtesy of profootballcamp.com.