Malaysia detains 8 terror suspects, foiling possible threats against prime minister, king and others

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian minister says police have detained eight people with suspected links to the Islamic State militant group and and thwarted possible threats against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the nation’s king and other dignitaries. Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution says that six men and two women, aged 25 to 70, were detained without trial in four states during a police operation over the weekend. He says a former university lecturer, housewives and a construction worker are among those held. Police investigations are continuing. Saifuddin says police acted early so that there is no need to worry about public safety.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.