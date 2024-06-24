I-25 southbound set for overnight closure for bridge girder replacement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Department of Transit, the middle and right lanes of I-25 southbound near Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods will close starting at 7 p.m. on June 27, 2024.

The planned closure will affect both the Sinton Trail and parts of I-25. CDOT says the closure is crucial for crews to complete safety-critical work involving the setting of bridge girders and other essential maintenance work.

I-25 Traffic Impacts

Motorists and area residents can expect the following impacts during bridge girder placement:

7 p.m., Thursday, June 27 through the morning of Friday June 28, southbound I-25 right and middle lanes will be closed from Mile Post 145 to MP 144.

Reduced speeds in the work zone.

Plan ahead and expect delays.

All southbound lanes will open once safety inspections are complete.

Sinton Trail Impacts

Bicyclists and pedestrians can expect the following during the bridge girder placement at I-25 and Ellston Street:

Full closure of Sinton Trail under I-25 at Ellston St. from 7 p.m., Thursday, June 27 through the morning of Friday June 28.

Trail will reopen once safety inspections are complete.

To keep up with traffic conditions and road work, make sure to check out https://krdo.com/traffic/.