I-25 southbound set for overnight closure for bridge girder replacement

COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSIT
By
Updated
today at 9:09 AM
Published 9:07 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Department of Transit, the middle and right lanes of I-25 southbound near Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods will close starting at 7 p.m. on June 27, 2024.

The planned closure will affect both the Sinton Trail and parts of I-25. CDOT says the closure is crucial for crews to complete safety-critical work involving the setting of bridge girders and other essential maintenance work.

I-25 Traffic Impacts 

Motorists and area residents can expect the following impacts during bridge girder placement: 

  • 7 p.m., Thursday, June 27 through the morning of Friday June 28, southbound I-25 right and middle lanes will be closed from Mile Post 145 to MP 144.
  • Reduced speeds in the work zone.
  • Plan ahead and expect delays.
  • All southbound lanes will open once safety inspections are complete.

Sinton Trail Impacts 

Bicyclists and pedestrians can expect the following during the bridge girder placement at I-25 and Ellston Street:

  • Full closure of Sinton Trail under I-25 at Ellston St. from 7 p.m., Thursday, June 27 through the morning of Friday June 28.
  • Trail will reopen once safety inspections are complete.

To keep up with traffic conditions and road work, make sure to check out https://krdo.com/traffic/.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

