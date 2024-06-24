I-25 southbound set for overnight closure for bridge girder replacement
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Department of Transit, the middle and right lanes of I-25 southbound near Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods will close starting at 7 p.m. on June 27, 2024.
The planned closure will affect both the Sinton Trail and parts of I-25. CDOT says the closure is crucial for crews to complete safety-critical work involving the setting of bridge girders and other essential maintenance work.
I-25 Traffic Impacts
Motorists and area residents can expect the following impacts during bridge girder placement:
- 7 p.m., Thursday, June 27 through the morning of Friday June 28, southbound I-25 right and middle lanes will be closed from Mile Post 145 to MP 144.
- Reduced speeds in the work zone.
- Plan ahead and expect delays.
- All southbound lanes will open once safety inspections are complete.
Sinton Trail Impacts
Bicyclists and pedestrians can expect the following during the bridge girder placement at I-25 and Ellston Street:
- Full closure of Sinton Trail under I-25 at Ellston St. from 7 p.m., Thursday, June 27 through the morning of Friday June 28.
- Trail will reopen once safety inspections are complete.
To keep up with traffic conditions and road work, make sure to check out https://krdo.com/traffic/.