Proposal could move iconic Sundance Film Festival to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Sundance Film Festival has been held in Utah for decades, but a proposal announced last Thursday could give the event a new home – one located in a Colorado city.

The nation's largest independent film festival has been hosted in Utah since 1978, but The Sundance Institute initiated a process earlier this year to consider new host locations for the film festival, beginning in 2027.

The city of Boulder announced its proposal to be the new host city for the event on Thursday, June 20. The proposal was made on behalf of Visit Boulder, the City of Boulder, the Boulder Chamber, the University of Colorado Boulder and the Stanley Film Center.

In a Thursday press release, Colorado state officials said hosting the festival could create new jobs for Coloadoans and attract out-of-state visitors, boosting local businesses and tourism across Boulder and Colorado.

"The Sundance Film Festival has a deep history in the Mountain West, and we can think of no better home for its next act than Colorado," said Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO). "With the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop and our deep commitment to the arts, we can help the festival achieve even greater success while preserving what makes it special, building on Colorado’s iconic creative brand and our strong arts community."

According to our Denver partner 9News, the 2023 Sundance Film Festival contributed more than $118 million to Utah's economy while creating 1,608 jobs for Utah residents and $63 million in wages. Over 20,000 visitors traveled from out of state to attend last year's festival.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a one-time $1.5 million incentive as part of the state's proposal to host the festival.