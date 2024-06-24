Hot Week Ahead

Skip to Content
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 6:00pm tonight and from 11:00am to 7:00pm Tuesday. This advisory is for El Paso and Pueblo Counties as well as the eastern half of Fremont County. Temperatures will range
from 95° to 105° during Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Although these advisories are only for Monday and Tuesday, it will still be hot for the entire workweek. A significant cool-down is not expected until Saturday.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: This afternoon and evening, expect scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Any showers and/or thunderstorms will dissipate during the late evening hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and relatively warm temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday expect similar conditions with partly cloudy skies during the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. High for Tuesday will be near
95° for Colorado Springs and 103° for Pueblo County and out into the plains.

Each day this week we will have a chance for scattered showers and a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

