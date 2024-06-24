French far-right leader Bardella seeks to reassure voters, EU partners on economic, foreign policies

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Jordan Bardella has sought to reassure French voters, European partners and international observers that his potential government would lead “realistic” economic policies and “not weaken” France’s voice abroad. Bardella could become prime minister if his party wins a majority in France’s parliamentary elections scheduled on June 30 and July 7. He vowed on Monday to implement “realistic, credible” economic policies amid EU criticism about France’s excessive debt. He also has redoubled his party’s efforts to counter critics’ allegations that it has long been friendly toward Russia and President Vladimir Putin. Potential alliances and France’s two-round voting system in general elections make the outcome of the vote highly uncertain.

By SYLVIE CORBET and JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press

