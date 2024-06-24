Evacuation notice issued in Middle Creek Canyon due to Oak Ridge Fire, over 100 acres

UPDATE: At 3:25 the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says that the fire is now 170 acres. There is a mandatory evacuation for Middle Creek Road.

A reception center is being set up at the Pueblo County Parks and Recreation Building at 1543 Cooper Place in the Salt Creek neighborhood.

A pre-evacuation notice is in effect for residents on Vine Mesa, Cascade Ave., Pine Ave, and Beulah Highlands Road. Be ready to evacuate if needed.

UPDATE: At 2:40, the Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District announced that this is now a mandatory evacuation and Cascade Ave, Pine Ave and Beulah Highlands are under a pre-evacuation notice.

BEULAH, Colo. (KRDO) - The Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District has issued pre-evacuation orders via Facebook for Middle Creek Canyon Residents due to the growing Oak Ridge Fire.

Officials say the fire has grown to 30 acres as of 2:02 p.m. July 24. As of BFPAD's most recent update just 30 minutes before the pre-evacuation status was issued, officials say heavy winds fueled the fire causing the massive 25-acre jump.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.