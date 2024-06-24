A shooter who entered a Tennessee office building and caused a lockdown has died, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee responded to calls of a shooter inside an office building and said the suspect died but no one else was shot. A Chattanooga police sergeant says the shooter was attempting to execute a plan Monday, but that plan failed. The shooter then shot himself and died. Police did not elaborate on what the plan was and would only say the situation is under investigation. The reports of the shooter Monday afternoon forced a lockdown at nearby businesses, including the Hamilton Place shopping mall. The lockdown was lifted after about 90 minutes.

