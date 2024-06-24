$2 million bail set for man charged with trying to drown 2 children at Connecticut beach

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A New York man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities said he tried to drown two young children at a Connecticut beach over the weekend. Romney Desronvil, of the Queens section of New York City, was arraigned Monday in Milford Superior Court. A judge set bail at $2 million and ordered him to return to court on July 1. The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in West Haven. Police rescued the young twins from the water. Desronvil’s lawyer declined to comment after the arraignment. Police say Desronvil told officers he recently found witchcraft material belonging to the children’s mother.

