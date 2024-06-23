Sports Extra: 2024 Pikes Peak Hill Climb

For the fifth time, Romain Dumas is King of the Mountain. Dumas, driving a Ford F-150 Lightning Supertruck, stalled in the middle of the track, and still won the race with a time of 8:53. He was 11 seconds clear of the field despite the mishap.

"Unfortunately, after, I don't know, half a mile, the car just switched off," Dumas said after his run. "I had no power. I didn't know what to do and I was looking also at the switches, and I found out that one was off. So, I make a complete procedure to restart the car, and I restart again. So I knew that would be complicated. I pushed very, very hard after that to try to catch some time. It was a lot of stress because I never know, you know, if you could happen again."

The full race results can be found here.