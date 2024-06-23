Armed militants in Dagestan kill priest and police in attacks on churches, synagogue and police post
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agency Tass says that armed militants attacked two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan, killing a priest, a church security guard and at least six police officers. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement Sunday that a Russian Orthodox priest and police officers were killed in the “terrorist” attacks. Dagestan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said a group of armed men fired at a synagogue and a church in the city of Derbent, located on the Caspian Sea. An attack on a traffic police post in regional capital Makhachkala killed six policemen and injured 12 more, according to RIA Novosti. Four militants were “eliminated”, Dagestan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said.