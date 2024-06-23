Argentina’s Milei meets German officials in controversial lap around Europe

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Argentina’s self-described anarcho-capitalist President Javier Milei met with German officials on Sunday in Berlin. It was part of his ongoing lap of Europe which has been greeted with both celebration and outrage. His meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday came after he accepted an award from the neoliberal Augusto von Hayek Foundation in the German port city of Hamburg on Saturday. In his acceptance speech, Milei declared he was defeating the “socialists” with “the largest fiscal adjustment in history of Argentina.” There were small protests outside the awards ceremony and his meeting with Scholz, underscoring Milei’s reputation as a globally polarizing figure.

