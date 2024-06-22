Two elderly men facing serious injuries after being hit in crash at Marksheffel and Space Village Ave.

UPDATE: Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tells KRDO13 that a 67-year-old woman driving a Subaru pulled out from a stop sign at Space Village Road, hitting a 1930 Model A Ford that was traveling southbound on Marksheffel, with two elderly men inside.

Those men, ages 82 and 80, both suffered serious injuries, with the 80-year-old who was the passenger, facing life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru was also transported with minor injuries.

It's worth noting that 1930 Model A Fords were not manufactured with seatbelts installed.

CSP says that neither speed or impairment is being considered as a factor in the crash, just that there was a failure to adhere to the Right of Way. They added that no citations have been issued yet.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD), Falcon units, and Colorado State Patrol are on scene of a crash at Marksheffel Road and Space Village Avenue.

Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. One of them is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

The accident is blocking the entire intersection at Marksheffel Road.

Emergency crews are asking drivers to watch for slowing traffic and use alternate routes.

KRDO13 is on scene working to learn more information.