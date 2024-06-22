Harris scores 2 goals, Mihailovic adds 1 goal, 1 assist; Rapids beat Montreal 4-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Calvin Harris scored two goals, his first multi-goal game in MLS, to help the Colorado Rapids beat CF Montreal 4-1. Colorado (8-7-4) has won three consecutive games and has conceded just one goal in that span. Harris headed home the putback of his own header to open the scoring and finished a perfectly-placed through ball from Djordje Mihailovic to give Colorado a 2-0 lead at halftime. An own goal by Lalas Abubakar cut Montreal’s deficit to 2-1 in the 53rd minute but Mihailovic — who had a hat trick in a win last time out — converted from the penalty spot in the 90th and Rafael Navarro capped the scoring in stoppage time. Montreal (4-8-7) had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.