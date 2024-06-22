Skip to Content
Emergency crews responding to accident at Marksheffel Rd. and Space Village Ave., avoid area

KRDO
By
today at 10:46 AM
Published 10:17 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD), Falcon units, and Colorado State Patrol are on scene of a crash at Marksheffel Road and Space Village Avenue.

Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. One of them is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

The accident is blocking the entire intersection at Marksheffel Road.

Emergency crews are asking drivers to watch for slowing traffic and use alternate routes.

KRDO13 is on scene working to learn more information.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

