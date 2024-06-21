Pikes Peak Hospice expands inpatient care center in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A nonprofit hospice and palliative care center in El Paso County is expanding to allow for the intake of more patients.

Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care will host a "Wall Breaking" ceremony on June 27 to celebrate the expansion. The upgrade will make room for the center to provide end-of-life care for 12 more families while creating more expansive respite care options for patients.

Representatives say that the facility always has a waiting list – and this change was made to address the growing population's need for care.

The center says they deliver medical care to over 2,000 patients every year.

The expansion will include a kitchen and family dining room, a multi-faith chapel, a veteran reflection room, and a children's play area, among other facilities.

Construction is expected to be completed by March 2025.