Over 30,000 pack downtown for Pikes Peak Hill Climb Fan Fest, bringing in millions for economy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb's Fan Fest brings tens of thousands of people to Downtown Colorado Springs, kicking off the weekend for the historic race to the clouds with a jam-packed event.

Organizers say over the course of "Race Month", leading up to the Hill Climb, the city will see over $12.5 million dollars pumped into the local economy.

"This race was built and made for the community, to promote tourism into the area. That's why Spencer Penrose, you know, put this whole thing together way back in 1916. It's still going," explains Melissa Eckhoff, CEO of the Hill Climb.

She adds that an estimated 35,000 people are expected to attend Fan Fest, with another 7,500 to 10,000 in attendance for the race on Sunday.

"We have about 70 teams come in estimate about, you know, five crew add their sponsors on top of that. They're here for, you know, average of a couple of weeks of like hotel nights. It adds up pretty well," said Eckhoff, on the economic impact of just those competing alone.

It's the 102nd time drivers from around the world will head to the base of America's Mountain to see who can reach the 14,000-plus foot summit the fastest.

Long-time residents like Todd Soens, can't get enough of it.

At 60 years old, he still races on BMX bikes, much like the ones that were seen soaring through the air along Tejon Street on Friday afternoon. He'll be quick to tell you though, that the flips and tricks, were never a part of his riding career.

"Racing to me is everything so, and like I said, [its] my wife's birthday tonight and so I just took her down here, we rode our bikes down here, as a matter of fact," said Soens, who has lived in Colorado Springs for 30 years.

While Fan Fest and the Hill Climb are a yearly tradition for Soens, others like Aaron Austin, are attending their first Fan Fest, after moving to the city last summer.

"I'm excited to try new foods and see what other vendors that we have out here for this event, and just see what they got going on," said Austin, who was also interested in the event because he works as a videographer for car owners.