Garcia, Millas slug homers as Nationals pound out 19 hits in an 11-5 win over the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Luis Garcia Jr. hit three-run homer in a five-run third inning, Drew Millas had a home run among his three hits and the Washington National pounded out a season-high 19 hits in an 11-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Ezequiel Tovar, Hunter Goodman, and Nolan Jones homered for the Rockies in a game in which the teams combined for 30 hits. Jacob Young had three hits and scored three runs, and CJ Abrams added three hits, with the first of his two doubles coming on the first pitch of the game from Dakota Hudson (2-10) to extend his career-best hitting streak to 12 games.

