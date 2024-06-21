FEMA is ready for an extreme hurricane and wildfire season, but money is a concern, Mayorkas says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Homeland Security Department says the agency tasked with responding to disasters across the country is prepared as it goes into what is expected to be an intense hurricane and wildfire season. But Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told The Associated Press that he’s concerned about looming budget shortfalls. Mayorkas was visiting the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday for a briefing about the hurricane season, which started on June 1. Experts think this year could be one of the busiest on record. As parts of the U.S. swelter, Mayorkas said extreme heat could qualify as a major disaster but that local communities historically have been able to deal with major heat waves without needing federal assistance.

