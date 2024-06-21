Family wants DNA testing on strand of hair that could hold key to care home resident’s death

A single black hair could help bring clarity to the mysterious death of a 50-year-old Philadelphia woman who choked on a large disinfectant wipe at a care home for people with development difficulties. Cheryl Yewdall was found face down on the floor with a wipe stuffed far down her throat. She died five days later. The medical examiner’s office says it couldn’t determine how the 7-by-10-inch wipe got in her airway. On Friday, attorneys for the victim’s family asked a judge to order DNA testing on a strand of hair that was stuck to the corner of the wipe.

