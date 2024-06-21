CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating at-risk teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing, at-risk juvenile.

According to CSPD, 14-year-old Aurora Buckman was reported missing on June 12, 2024, and was last seen in the 600 block of Jemison Grove.

Aurora is described as a white female, 5' tall, 100 pounds, with long blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, butterfly pants, and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Aurora Buckman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477.