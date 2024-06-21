CPW and CDOT celebrate completion of first wildlife crossing along I-70 Mountain Corridor

GENESEE, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) celebrated the ribbon cutting of the first wildlife crossing along the I-70 Mountain Corridor.

According to CPW, the wildlife underpass sits near I-70 mile point 254.5, between the Lookout Mountain and Genesee exits, and new wildlife fencing and escape ramps now span for two miles along both directions of the interstate between those exits.

CDOT says this location has the highest number of wildlife-vehicle collisions on I-70 east of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel. The agency estimates the underpass and fencing will decrease collisions with wildlife by up to 90 percent.

CPW says the underpass will provide better movement possibilities for a variety of wildlife, including elk, mule deer, black bears, coyotes, mountain lions, and bobcats.

For more information on Colorado's wildlife crossings: ​​​​​​​​​​​​​Statewide Wildlife Crossing Map