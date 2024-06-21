Skip to Content
Biden and allied Republicans are trying to rally GOP women in swing-state suburbs away from Trump

Published 10:05 PM

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his allies are trying to replicate their success with suburban women, who helped the Democrat beat Donald Trump in swing states like Pennsylvania four years ago. This year, they are signaling they can win a small number of Republican women who may be opposed to a second Trump presidency. But in dozens of interviews this month in Pennsylvania’s Bucks County, the most competitive of Philadelphia’s largest suburban counties four years ago, there was little evidence that traditional Republicans were ready to abandon Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, in significant numbers.

