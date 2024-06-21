Austin Butler was so starstruck he ‘couldn’t even say hello’ to Ryan Gosling

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Add Austin Butler to the crew of Ryan Gosling fans.

During a recent appearance on “Today,” the “Elvis” star recalled feeling starstruck by Gosling.

“It’s when you don’t expect to see somebody…so I saw him outside of a hotel that I was staying in, and I had to go into another door,” Butler said. “I couldn’t even say hello. Because I grew up admiring him so much.”

When “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie pointed out that Butler, too, is a celebrity, the actor said, “I know. But that doesn’t feel real.”

Gosling isn’t star who Butler admires.

He recently talked to Jimmy Kimmel and told a story about attending a star-studded party hosted by Paul McCartney.

McCartney, who Butler said is “so sweet,” had a few of his famous friends there, including Tom Hanks, Mick Jagger, Ring Starr, Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift.

“Those are those moments that you just, you can hardly fathom the amount of talent that’s surrounding you,” Butler said.

