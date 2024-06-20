FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO)- Big changes could be coming to military policy, as women may soon be required to register for the draft.

The Senate's version of the National Defense Authorization Act includes a change that would require women to register for the selective service.

This is the first time this would happen if the proposed law is passed.

Yvonne Robinson served in the Army for more than 20 years. She said it was her dream to serve her country even, if at times it was tough.

"The military at that time was made more for men, you know, and so it was, it was a challenge for me," said Robinson.

Currently, men who are 18 to 25 years old and live in the United States must register for selective service.

Robert McLaughlin spent 30 years in the military and he believes this bill will give women many opportunities in the military.

"I will tell you from my experience, our women are as capable as our men are. And I'm very proud that our nation is acknowledging the goodness of the women that have served and that can potentially serve by having selective service for women in our country," said McLaughlin.

We did reach out to Congressman Doug Lamborn and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who will be voting on this bill, but we haven't heard back from them.