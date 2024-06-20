Warmer but still stormy Thursday

TODAY: We're tracking temperatures back in the 80s and 90s but the wet weather continues. We'll see mountain showers and storms throughout the entire day, with flash flooding possible especially across the Sangres. We'll likely see more showers and a few storms pop up in the Colorado Springs area and other portions of I-25 in the afternoon and evening. The eastern plains see a lower risk for severe weather today, although we can't rule out an isolated storm. Where these storms do come to fruition, we're tracking chances for up to 1.5 inch hail and 60 MPH gusts.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms can be expected Friday afternoon and evening, bringing the risk for a few severe weather instances across the mountains again.

EXTENDED: Temperatures stay warm in the 80s and 90s through the weekend. Saturday looks to be mostly dry while a few more showers and storms can be expected Sunday afternoon and evening.