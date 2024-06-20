Swedish court acquits former Syrian army general accused of role in war crimes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish court on Thursday acquitted a former Syrian army general accused of playing a role in war crimes in his home country more than a decade ago. Brig. Gen Mohammed Hamo, who now lives in Sweden, was charged in February with aiding and abetting crimes against international law. Prosecutors said that as head of the Ordnance Department of the Syrian Army’s 11th Division, he was responsible for providing the weapons that were used to commit war crimes in 2012. Syria has been ravaged by civil war for over 13 years. Little is known about the 65-year-old Hamo. He defected from the Syrian army in July 2012 and joined those fighting to remove President Bashar Assad from power.

