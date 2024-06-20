Southern Colorado welcomes rodeo season with Western Street Breakfast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's time to break out the cowboy boots, because the annual Western Street Breakfast is returning today, June 20, to Downtown Colorado Springs.

The Western Street Breakfast is one of Colorado Springs' oldest and most iconic celebrations of western heritage. The long-standing tradition traces back to the 1930s, when 35 people got together and served breakfast from a chuck wagon.

A $5 breakfast will be served until 9 a.m., with children five and under eating for free. The event includes entertainment from country and folk bands and Native American dance groups, a costume contest for kids and a petting zoo.

The Western Street Breakfast also functions as a fundraising event for members of the community serving in the military and their families, with breakfast being served by Army and Air Force volunteers.

The event will be located downtown at South Tejon St. & Pikes Peak Ave.

The Pikes Peak Rangers and Rangerettes will ride out of town on horseback at 8 a.m.