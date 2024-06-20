Ohtani hits 21st homer, Smith and Freeman also go deep in Dodgers’ 5-3 victory over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani led off the game with his 21st homer of the season, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3. Ohtani’s homer was his fourth in five games. Smith and Freeman each hit their 11th this season to help the Dodgers take three of four from the Rockies. Ohtani is 8 for 18 with two homers, three doubles and six RBIs in four games as the leadoff hitter. Ryan McMahon homered for Colorado. Evan Phillips pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 12th save in as many chances.

