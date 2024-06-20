King Soopers breaks ground on new Fountain location

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday, King Soopers broke ground on its new location in Fountain.

According to King Soopers, the Mesa Ridge Marketplace project is a 122k square foot marketplace format store. It will be located at 6255 Sawcut Point and will be the company’s 156th location and 16th largest-format marketplace-style store.

King Soopers said the store is anticipated to open in the summer of 2025 and will employ more than 250 people.

“This groundbreaking is exciting for all of us at King Soopers. As a native Colorado company,

we are thrilled about the opportunity to join the Fountain community and extend our local roots,”

said Joe Kelley, President of King Soopers. “This future location will expand access to fresh,

affordable, and delicious food while offering a first-in-class shopping experience for our

customers.”