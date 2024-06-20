Italian coast guard recovers 12 more bodies of shipwreck victims in the Ionian Sea

MILAN (AP) — The Italian coast guard has recovered 12 more bodies from a weekend shipwreck in the Ionian Sea off the southern Italian coastline. This brings to 20 the number of known victims from the sinking. Dozens more are missing and presumed dead. The bodies — including women and children — were being transferred to a port in Calabria. Two more coast guard ships were on their way to join the search. Survivors reported that the boat motor had caught fire, causing it to capsize off the Italian coast on Sunday night, about eight days after departing from Turkey with about 75 people from Iran, Syria and Iraq on board. Eleven people survived.

