Israel’s pledge to guard an aid route into Gaza falls flat as lawlessness blocks distribution

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has established a corridor for the delivery of aid into southern Gaza but a declared ‘tactical pause’ in its war with Hamas has brought little relief to desperate Palestinians. The United Nations and international aid organizations say a persistent breakdown in law and order has rendered the aid route unusable. Thousands of truckloads of aid are piled up at the Kerem Shalom crossing. Groups of armed Palestinians are regularly blocking convoys, holding drivers at gunpoint and rifling through their cargo. That’s according to a U.N. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

