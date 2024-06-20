Hit-and-run crash closes southbound I-25 through Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol and Fountain police are actively searching for a driver who ran away from a crash that left a man in critical condition Thursday night.

The incident happened around 7:45 pm on southbound I-25 between South Academy and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

As a result of the crash, the southbound side of I-25 is shut down from South Academy all the way to the Santa Fe exit on the south end of Fountain.

The state patrol isn't sure how the incident started, but a spokesman said several vehicles were involved.

The man critically injured was rushed to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs.

Witnesses report seeing a man running east from the crash immediately after it happened.

Witnesses believe the man made it across Fountain Creek and at last report, officers were searching the area near the Albertacos on Highway 85/87.

There's no estimate on when the interstate will re-open, but the state patrol said this will be an extended closure due to the severity of the injuries and the potential for various criminal charges.