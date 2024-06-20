Colorado Springs opens first dog-only diving pool

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – We're not the only ones looking for a way to cool off as the summer heat ramps up – our furry friends are looking for some relief too. The goal of a new dog-only pool in Colorado Springs is to address just that.

Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare is implementing a brand-new full-length dock diving pool, made specifically for your four-legged best friend.

The facility is hosting a grand opening "Poochella" party this Saturday, June 22. Community members are encouraged to bring their dogs for the day of celebration, where they can check out and try the new diving pool – but be warned, no humans allowed!

The free event will feature live music and a selection of local food trucks, including Ciao Down, Panini Island, and the Springs Cupcake Truck. Dogs must be leashed at the event.

The daycare service will offer swimming and diving lessons for pets at the pool after its opening. Private appointments will also be available.