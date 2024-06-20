Colorado Secondary Big Game Draw now open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Heads up hunters, the secondary draw is now open.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), most elk, deer, pronghorn & bear licenses not issued through the primary draw are available and are available to anyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not. The old leftover draw only offered deer and elk licenses and was only available to customers who participated in the primary draw.

Application fees still apply for the secondary draw and qualifying licenses are required to apply. Preference points are not used in the secondary draw and you cannot apply as a group.

Another difference with the secondary draw is that youth applicants are given first preference on any hunt code.

Secondary draw applications are due by 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

Over-the-counter fall turkey licenses also went on sale on June, 20.

For more information, visit Secondary Big Game Draw.