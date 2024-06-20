580,000 glass coffee mugs recalled because they can break when filled with hot liquid

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 580,000 glass coffee mugs are being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers. According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the now-recalled JoyJolt-branded Declan Single Wall Glass Coffee Mugs can crack or break when filled with hot liquids. To date, the CPSC added, there have been 103 incidents of these glasses breaking at the base — resulting in 56 injuries. That includes 35 reports of burns across the body from spilled hot liquids and 21 cuts. Consumers in possession of these recalled mugs are urged to immediately stop using them, and contact New York-based MM Products for a full refund.

