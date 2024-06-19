Oklahoma City to expand lines by annexing 320 acres in Canadian County

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Oklahoma City will expand its boundary lines again after the city council voted to annex land in hopes of attracting a large employer.

The city will annex 320 acres of Canadian County southwest of Yukon as well as the Clarence Page Airport near Reno and Gregory. The plan is to add that land to a larger parcel to make up a potential 1,000-acre super-site, according to city officials.

Residents in the area told KOCO 5 earlier this month that they don’t want their backyards to back up to a massive industrial center.

Barbary Peck, who represents the area and voted to annex, said the job opportunities outweighed the negatives.

“Pursuing those folks who have come and we’ve had to turn away in the past,” Peck said. “Pursuing 2,500, 3,500, 5,000 job partners to come to this city and to give higher-paying jobs and more opportunities to the residents who are already here.”

Councilman James Cooper said annexation is one of the worst things that’s ever happened to Oklahoma City. He added that growing the city limits will make it even harder to provide needed services.

“This is not about us versus them. It’s about protecting the us’s who are already here and the land we’re supposed to steward,” Cooper said.

No businesses are currently lined up for this planned super-site.

