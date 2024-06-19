Downtown Colorado Springs business catches thief stealing American Flag twice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Downtown Colorado Springs business says they've caught a man stealing the American flag they fly outside their business twice in the last week.

Security camera footage shows one man taking a flag hanging on the left side of the door to "The Property Group," on S. Cascade Ave. The time stamp shows that the man took the flag around noon on Sunday, in broad daylight.

"Maybe he's taking them and reselling them. I don't know. But, you know, so, yeah, part of it's like, kind of comical," Justin Hermes, the owner of the Property Group said.

The other side of the story is that the flag is flown in remembrance of Hermes' grandfather, who fought in World War II.

"So for somebody to come to take down the flag, it hurts because it's like something close to our hearts, it's our family's legacy and how they've served our country," Hermes said.

Hermes said he wouldn't file a police report but wanted the thief to stop. In the meantime, he's ordered extra flags to replace it every time it's stolen.

