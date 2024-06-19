Colorado Springs woman suing Starbucks over surcharges for non-dairy alternatives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman in Colorado Springs is filing a class-action lawsuit against Starbucks over the extra fees they charge for non-dairy alternatives.

According to our Denver partner 9News, Lora Premo, who is lactose intolerant, claims the coffee company violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, which lists lactose intolerance as a disability.

The company charges 50 to 70 cents more for dairy milk alternatives, such as soy, oat, almond and coconut milk. Starbucks says they currently give four ounces of non-dairy milk at no additional charge.

Lactose intolerance affects approximately 65 percent of the world's population, according to MedlinePlus. The lawsuit alleges that other international Starbucks corporations, such as those in the United Kingdom and Japan, already offer dairy alternatives at no additional cost.

In addition to seeking a policy change, the lawsuit requests at least $5 million in damages for Premo and others affected by the surcharge.