Body found in the Arkansas River near La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) - A body was found in the Arkansas River last night near La Junta, just north of the BNSF rail yard.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, it was found around 6:40 p.m. yesterday, June 18. Multiple agencies – including Otero County deputies, the La Junta Fire Department and the Otero coroner – responded to assist in the recovery.

The news comes a week after a multi-day search commenced for 19-year-old Devlin Cambeul, who was last seen jumping into the Arkansas River on June 12.

The body will be transported to the El Paso County Coroner's Office for an autopsy and identification.