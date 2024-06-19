BIG cool down today! Warm again tomorrow

TODAY: Temperatures cool to the high 60s in Colorado Springs and low 70s in Pueblo and across the plains. That's 15-20 degrees below average! We do have the chance for a few showers across the I-25 corridor and a few stronger storms across the southeastern plains, especially in and around Baca County where we could see some hail and high winds.

TOMORROW: Temperatures start to warm up but active weather continues on the back end of a weaker trough. Highs will be back up in the 80s and low 90s. We'll start with some showers and storms over the high country in the early afternoon, with storms developing across I-25 by 3:00 p.m. and chances for severe weather across the plains in the evening.

EXTENDED: Warm temperatures in the 80s and 90s stick around for the next several days. We'll still see the chance for a few showers and isolated storms Friday afternoon and evening, before a mostly dry and sunny weekend!