Chance Afternoon/Evening Showers & Thunderstorms

TODAY: Partly to variably cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms in the eastern plains could become severe. High of 71° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs of 71° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Cooler highs in the low to mid 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, near 80°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with cooler highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 60s.